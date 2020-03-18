Reynold A. Panettieri Jr., vice chancellor for clinical and translational science at Rutgers University, said some mild cases last just 72 to 96 hours. Others who are not sick enough for hospitalization may have symptoms for two weeks. Presentation of the disease is “very individualistic and very heterogeneous." Some are barely affected and some have “shaking chills” and muscle aches, he said. Shortness of breath may manifest in two to three days. More severe symptoms may portend a rougher course, but that’s not yet clear.