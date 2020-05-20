Missino said she decided to open now because there would be less publicity in the days leading up to it. “I didn’t want the police to be calling me again,” she said. “I didn’t want the state board to be calling me again.” Over the last week and a half, she said, she’s also seen other nonessential businesses across the state reopen, seemingly without punishment, against the governor’s orders. “I am hoping they kind of let me be like they let them be,” she said.