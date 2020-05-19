Delaware County has the highest 14-day per capita rate of residents with COVID-19 of all the counties in the Philadelphia region, according to state data. As of Monday, Delaware County had 263 cases for every 100,000 residents over the last 14 days, slightly above Philadelphia’s 251. But Delaware County’s 14-day total of new cases has stayed steady for about a month, while those of Philadelphia and Bucks, Montgomery, and Chester Counties have dropped.