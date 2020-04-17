Gov. Tom Wolf outlined a broad plan Friday to reopen parts of Pennsylvania’s economy by region, but cautioned that coronavirus testing capabilities remain a problem and reopening can’t happen until it stabilizes.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney on Friday also downplayed the possibility of the city returning to normal any time soon, saying any conversation about reopening businesses would need to come after a significant improvement in “testing, tracking and quarantine."
“Those are three major issues we have to get to so that we can figure out how to contain the virus," Kenney said in a virtual news conference. “We don’t know who has it, we don’t know who they have come in contact with, and we can’t quarantine them.”
Wolf said his administration would roll out a plan in the coming weeks to relax social distancing orders in phases by region, with more specifics coming next week. But the governor also cautioned that the case count statewide continues to rise by 1,000 to 2,000 cases daily, and reopening large swaths of the economy now “is only going to prolong this crisis.”
The White House on Thursday released guidelines for a phased approach to reopening. While the decision rests largely with governors, the federal guidelines suggest states meet several benchmarks before beginning the first phase, during which schools would remain closed but some businesses would be allowed to open.
Among those benchmarks are: a downward trajectory of cases in a two-week period, the ability to treat all hospital patients without resorting to “crisis care,” and a “robust” testing program for healthcare workers.
Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Thursday the state’s testing has plateaued in recent days and that state officials are struggling to obtain the reagents and chemicals needed to meet the demand. The administration has not named a testing threshold it would consider sufficient.
Philadelphia Public Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said the city is facing a serious shortage of the swabs needed for testing, and is still seeing too many new cases to effectively implement “contact tracing,” in which officials reach out to everyone an infected person may have come in contact with before testing positive and isolating.
Without improvements in those areas, the city will not be able to control the spread of the virus, a reality Kenney said would outweigh concerns about damage to the economy or city budget.
“People staying alive and not being ill is more important,” Kenney said. “People’s lives are more valuable than the dollar.”
The governor also said any phased reopening must only come once healthcare facilities have enough personal protective equipment to meet demand. He said a reopening plan must include both a surveillance program to mitigate or contain future outbreaks, as well as continued limitations on large gatherings unrelated to occupations.
“There isn’t going to be one big day,” he said.
About 30,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 across Pennsylvania, more than 8,500 of them in Philadelphia alone. The southeast and northeast regions of the state have been hit hardest, in part due to population density and proximity to New York and New Jersey, considered the epicenter of the outbreak in America.
In Philadelphia, hospitalizations, which lag behind the discovery of new cases, continue to increase, Farley said. There were 1,633 coronavirus patients hospitalized in southeastern Pennsylvania Friday, including 852 in city hospitals.
“We’re definitely not past the worst of this,” he said.
Wolf has faced pressure in recent days to allow some businesses to reopen, including from the GOP-controlled legislature, which passed legislation aimed at reopening some that Wolf’s administration had not deemed “life-sustaining.” Thousands of businesses across the commonwealth are shuttered and nearly 20% of the workforce has filed for unemployment.
Across the country, several demonstrations have cropped up, featuring residents decrying their states’ social distancing measures and business closures. On Friday, President Donald Trump addressed states where these protests have occurred, tweeting phrases like “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” and “LIBERATE MINNESOTA!”
A similar protest is planned for Monday in Harrisburg. Wolf said he understands Pennsylvanians are eager to get back to work, but asked residents to “stay the course.”
“Let’s continue to make this good progress in keeping people safe,” he said, “and then when the time is right, we’re going to reopen, and we’ll liberate every single Pennsylvanian.”