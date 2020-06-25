Philadelphia’s restaurant industry, reeling from the pandemic, claimed wins Thursday, as City Council authorized a 15% cap on third-party delivery fees and agreed to relax outdoor-dining rules during the emergency.
The legislation awaits the signature of Mayor Jim Kenney. It’s undergoing legal review, a city spokesperson said.
City Councilman Allan Domb called the legislation, which passed Council unanimously, “part of a smart restart” of the hospitality industry.
One issue vexing restaurateurs are the fees charged by such companies as Grubhub and DoorDash, which can be as high as 30%, cutting deeply into already thin margins.
Similar caps have been passed by cities such as New York, Washington, D.C., Cincinnati, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Seattle, effective during the emergency.
In addition, the ordinance, introduced by Councilwoman Cherelle Parker, requires delivery services to list their fees and disclose if they do not have an agreement with the restaurant. Some services simply accept orders on restaurants’ behalf and handle the transactions. Restaurateurs say this can create confusion and ill will when orders go awry.
UberEats and DoorDash waived commission fees for some restaurants during the pandemic and Caviar cut its in half, while Grubhub allows restaurants to defer payments. Though the services have soared in popularity, most are not profitable, according to analysts.
The legislation, which passed unanimously, drew praise from the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association. Melissa Bova, the PRLA’s vice president of government affairs, said the 15% cap would consolidate and simplify the delivery services’ charges. Delivery charges will be capped at 10%, while any additional fees — “whatever else they are” — will be limited to 5%. She cautioned that the cap would end after the emergency.
Representatives of Grubhub and DoorDash did not reply to messages seeking comment.
Two other bills, effective through Dec. 31, will expand outdoor dining and so-called “streeteries” throughout the city.
Restaurants have been limited to takeout and delivery since March 16, providing only a trickle of revenue. Outdoor dining, with fewer seats, was allowed June 11. Indoor dining, at 50% capacity, could be allowed as soon as July 3.
Under one bill, restaurants not only may obtain permission to operate a sidewalk cafe but can extend the cafe to the sidewalk of a neighboring property with the owner’s permission. Domb, who introduced the legislation with Councilman Bobby Henon, said restaurateurs can apply through the city Department of Licenses & Inspections. If their district councilperson raises no objection, “they can be up and running in five days.”
Another bill authorizes the Streets Department to temporarily close lanes of traffic, as well as convert on-street parking spaces, to allow restaurant seating. The bills were sponsored by Derek Green, Kenyatta Johnson, Curtis Jones, David Oh, Katherine Gilmore-Richardson, Maria D. Quiñones Sánchez, and Mark Squilla.
“Restaurants are trying to survive,” Michael Schulson, whose restaurant group includes Sampan, Double Knot, and Giuseppe & Sons, told Council in a Zoom meeting. “They’re not looking to get rich.” Schulson said his company workforce had dropped from 1,500 people to about 100.
“Their success is our success,” Domb, who has interests in real estate and restaurants, said in an interview. “We need to get these businesses back on track. People need their jobs back.”