Olivier Desaintmartin, who owns Caribou Cafe on Walnut Street near 12th, obtained rights to the sidewalk next door that will give him 30 seats, all properly spaced. In previous years, Caribou could accommodate only 18. But even so, Desaintmartin will not open Friday with the rest of the city. "I want my staff to go around town to see what others are doing, he said. He plans to incorporate best practices and open Saturday.