China’s drastic lockdown of 57 million people in Hubei province, where the virus emerged in December, was aimed at not just flattening the curve but suppressing the virus. If suppression is successful, it reduces transmission to the point where an infected person spreads the virus to fewer than one other person on average. When this “reproduction number” is below one, the virus will eventually stop spreading in a susceptible population, and the death rate will be minimized.