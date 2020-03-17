Another reason is that molecular testing is more readily available now, thanks to the advent of commercial versions. But the biggest reason is that the coronavirus is becoming a runaway train, spreading from person to person in communities without any apparent source of infection. Expanding testing beyond the meager capacity of federal and state public health labs is vital to preventing a disaster. Public health officials have confirmed that “community spread” — transmission that can’t be traced — is now occurring in some parts of Pennsylvania, notably Montgomery County.