Staying six feet apart (two meters) is a simple rule of thumb now stuck in the public mind — and on store floors with tape or decals. But the rationale for this distance goes back to 19th century studies of how far visible droplets traveled from a person after coughing, sneezing, or talking. Since large droplets fell close to the person emitting them, this “reinforced and further entrenched the assumed scientific basis” of the six-foot rule, the researchers wrote.