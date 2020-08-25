For some it’s a matter of comfort. “With all the media attention, I would say 99% of our customers would rather eat outside,” said Heather Murray, who with her husband, Ed, owns Vince’s Pizzeria & Taproom in Newtown, Bucks County. She said they seat only two or three tables indoors on a weekend night, and one or two on a weeknight. Like many suburban restaurants, the Murrays had room for outdoor dining, where they set up 23 tables.