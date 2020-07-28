They examined data on 844 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 from March 15 to May 3. Of those, 2.5% had strokes caused by clots, a low percentage when considering how many COVID-19 patients do not need hospitalization, Cucchiara said. While he does not have this sort of data on people with other conditions, he said that stroke rate would probably not be unusual in people in an intensive care unit, but those patients usually are older with more chronic health problems. The COVID-19 patients had an average age of 59. “We don’t normally see a population that’s relatively young that’s this sick,” Cucchiara said.