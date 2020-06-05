Coronavirus often does not announce itself loudly in the elderly, a fact that allowed it to take hold in many nursing homes before anyone knew it was there. Instead of the classic symptoms we were all initially told to look for — fever, cough and shortness of breath — people over 80 often lose their appetites, develop diarrhea, or become confused, agitated or more subdued. Fevers over 99 are rare. Sabine von Preyss Friedman, medical director of 50 facilities in Seattle, including one with an early and large outbreak, has learned to look for very subtle changes. “People look at you sideways and they don’t look right, you’re doing a test,” she said.