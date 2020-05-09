Keeping seniors safe from this virus comes with a hefty price. Isolation, loneliness, and boredom can lead to depression and cognitive decline. Jason Karlawish, codirector of the Penn Memory Center, said family caregivers like Flock and Ellis know residents well enough to spot changes and advocate for good care. Jerold Rothkoff, an elder-law attorney with offices in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, said residents often get better care when families visit frequently. They bring food, do laundry. “That is gone and the staff had to pick up the slack, and they can’t do that,” he said.