A Philadelphia School District teacher gave the grim news this week: A relative had tested positive for the coronavirus, and he had been in close contact with the family member recently.
The Randolph High School teacher informed his students on Wednesday, then the principal sent the teacher home to isolate for two weeks.
What followed was panic: Staff had questions, students had questions, but it seemed no one could provide answers.
Students panicked, some donning rubber gloves, many asking if school should be closed. Eventually, most of the student body walked out.
But parents were never notified about the close contact the Randolph teacher had with the coronavirus patient, a daughter-in-law who had recently traveled in Japan and is now hospitalized locally with Covid19. The district sent a cleaning crew to scrub the school Wednesday night, but has taken no further action and the school was never closed.
Asked about the Randolph incident, district spokesperson Monica Lewis would not discuss specifics, but confirmed “that an employee was recently in contact with someone now known to have a confirmed case of COVID-19 (coronavirus).”
She said she could not confirm where the incident happened, but said if the employee eventually tests positive for coronavirus, “communication would immediately be prepared and shared with any people who they may have been in contact with.”
Deep cleaning is underway at the school, Lewis said, “and we will continue to implement our enhanced cleaning process focusing on high-touch areas such as door knobs, desks and stairwells in all district schools.”
No confirmed COVID-19 cases have yet been reported among district students or staff, she said.
Teachers, administrators and union officials are growing increasingly concerned, however, as district leaders give them scant information about how to handle and what to say about the global pandemic. Questions from are there enough staff to deep clean schools to how do we code teachers or students who are absent because coronavirus concerns have gone unanswered.
“The district does not have a plan,” said Robin Cooper, president of the district’s principals union. “For brown and black inner city kids, you say it’s OK for them to go to school, while you tell the teacher to go home and self-quarantine? Are our kids not worth the same precautions as suburban kids or our staff?”
CASA has not even received acknowledgment that its questions were received, Cooper said.
That officials have canceled events scheduled for the district’s administrative headquarters on North Broad Street but not closed Randolph for cleaning really rankles people across the district, said Deana Ramsey, a district principal and CASA leader.
“Why aren’t we erring on the side of caution?” Ramsey said. “All they said was, 'We’re following the CDC.”
Jerry Jordan, president of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, has been similarly frustrated.
Union officials and others were called to a meeting this week where the answer to every question was: submit your queries to a point person, and we’ll get back to you eventually.
“This is a major, major concern,” Jordan said. “The basic answers that people should be able to get, we’re just not getting. They just keep telling us that the health department is directing and answering all questions, but that doesn’t give my members any information about what it is they should do.”