“The lack of supplies of either sanitizer or soap throughout buildings is a persistent problem,” said Jerry Jordan, the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers’ president. When fears spiked around H1N1 in 2009, he said, the district installed hand-sanitizer dispensers in schools, but after a few refills, most have remained empty. “Now that there is a national shortage of hand sanitizer," Jordan said, "the district is in the problematic position of being behind the curve in terms of preparedness.”