Physician Val Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, has urged mildly sick residents who are not elderly, immune-compromised, or otherwise at high risk to stay home and not be tested. “If you could just sit tight and take a deep breath. And I know it’s incredibly frustrating because any of us would want to know for sure,” she said at a news conference. “But in this time of scarce resources, if you are able to sit tight and make a test available for someone who really needs to be tested, that is something that you’re doing for our whole community.”