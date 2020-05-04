Delaware County officials are asking Gov. Tom Wolf to aid the Philadelphia region as it looks to reopen, including by increasing diagnostic testing in the area and separately assessing new coronavirus cases in its nursing-home population against those among the rest of the population. State health officials, meanwhile, say these populations are naturally intertwined and unable to be separated for the purposes of speeding up reopening.
The Delaware County council noted that for the county to reach Gov. Tom Wolf’s benchmark for reopening, it would have to record an average of 20 new cases per day for two weeks. Last week, the county averaged 139 new cases per day. But 70% of deaths and 20% of all positive cases are from long-term care facilities, the council said.
“Council views our current situation as two separate challenges that require separate approaches,” councilman Kevin Madden said in a Monday press conference, reading from a statement prepared by the council.
The Democratic-controlled body said if Wolf, a fellow Democrat, would assess the cases in the community outside nursing homes, the county may begin to at least partially reopen “before too long."
Health Secretary Rachel Levine said Monday these populations will not be excluded when gauging which areas can resume some business.
“We have been asked this question before, and we are not going to separate nursing home cases from other cases in counties," Levine said. "What we have certainly learned in this global pandemic of COVID-19 is that we are all interconnected. One section of our community … impacts the general community, and the community impacts that facility.”
Levine said it is impossible to separate these sectors, particularly because staff members go back and forth between the facility and the broader community.
This request comes as 24 counties in Northern parts of the state prepare to move into the initial phase of reopening on Friday, and officials work to balance the public health risks of a pandemic with the economic fallout of a prolonged shutdown.
Health officials say stay-at-home orders and other measures are key to mitigating the pandemic’s spread and saving lives. In the process, however, the economy has suffered. Already more than 1.6 million Pennsylvanians have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus.
While nearly 70% of Pennsylvanians, including half of self-identified Republicans, approve of Wolf’s response to the pandemic, the ones who don’t have made their voices heard. Some Republican lawmakers last month spoke to and mingled with a crowd of protesters who rallied outside the state Capitol to call for the economy to reopen.
Wolf has said repeatedly that he expects the densely populated Philadelphia region to be among the last to reopen. The governor has said he base his decisions on a per capita metric — an average of fewer than 50 new reported cases over 14 days per 100,000 residents — and other factors, such as hospital capacity and testing capabilities.
Delaware County officials say the Philadelphia region should be first in line for more diagnostic testing.
Along with leaders of other Southeastern Pennsylvania counties, the council called on Wolf to prioritize increasing testing in the hard-hit area, “the economic engine that drives the state economy and contributes a disproportionate share of the state’s tax revenue.”
“The governor has outlined a plan for reopening,” Madden said, “and the Philadelphia region must be given the necessary resources to reach the targets set out.”
Even if given these tools, Madden said officials would not rush to reopen too quickly at the risk of vulnerable residents and would continue to prioritize their health.
“Regardless of political party or background, we all want the same things,” he said. “We all want to see businesses open. None of us want to see others die from the virus."
The state Department of Health is set to provide updates on the virus and its response at 12:30 p.m.