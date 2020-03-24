With coronavirus cases increasing and health officials warning the worst is yet to come, more and more individuals are getting tested in the Philadelphia area.
Officials recently advised that not everyone needs to be tested. But if you have coronavirus symptoms, which can include a dry cough and fever, and are at a high-risk (age 65 and older, or immunocompromised), you may be able to get a test near your home.
In most cases, however, you can’t just show up to the testing sites, and some hospitals may accept referrals only from doctors in their networks.
If you think you need to be tested, call your primary care doctor first, if you have one. You may be able to schedule a virtual consultation. A medical professional can best evaluate symptoms and determine whether to refer you for a test, perhaps at one of the following sites.
- In Center City, Jefferson Health offers mobile coronavirus testing at 10th and Sansom Streets in a lot across from its hospital. Patients with a referral from a Jefferson doctor may walk or drive up to the site from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- In Northeast Philadelphia, both Jefferson Health and Tower Health have testing sites. Jefferson offers mobile testing for their patients in the Northeast; all Jefferson testing sites require referrals from Jefferson doctors. Tower Health, meanwhile, is assessing patients with coronavirus symptoms at 10050 Roosevelt Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Patients are encouraged to arrive with a referral to expedite the process and allow them to bypass the initial assessment.
- In South Philadelphia, next to Citizens Bank Park, health-care workers and people who are 50 and older and have symptoms can get drive-through testing from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
- In West Oak Lane, emergency responders and health-care workers, regardless of symptoms, can be tested in the Rite Aid parking lot at 7401 Ogontz Ave. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
- In West Philadelphia, there’s a Penn Medicine drive-through testing site open daily at 41st and Market Streets for patients referred by Penn doctors. A sign at the site earlier this week indicated that patients with coronavirus symptoms and no referral would be assessed on a “case-by-case basis.” The testing is free, even to those who are uninsured. CHOP is also offering drive-through testing for children at the Karabots Pediatric Care Center at 48th and Market Streets. Patients have to be referred by a medical professional or a state or county health department.
- In Abington, Jefferson Health has a coronavirus testing site at Abington-Jefferson Health at 1200 Old York Rd. Patients must be screened and referred to the site by an Abington-Jefferson Health physician.
- In Ambler, coronavirus testing is available by appointment only at the Temple University campus at 1440 East Butler Pike. People can sign up on the Montgomery County website. Anyone with symptoms can be tested regardless of insurance, but must make an appointment in advance. The site is open to all, not just Montgomery County residents.
- In Doylestown, people referred by a member of the Doylestown Hospital medical staff can be tested at a drive-through facility from 8 a.m. to noon on weekdays outside Doylestown Hospital at 595 W. State St.
- In Gilbertsville, Tower Health is assessing patients and offering testing at 1050 East Philadelphia Ave. from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. They recommend patients get screened by a doctor and get a referral. People who do so can be tested more quickly, bypassing the assessment area.
- In Malvern, Tower Health is assessing patients and offering testing at 215 Lancaster Ave. from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. They recommend patients get screened by a doctor and get a referral. People who do so will be able to be tested more quickly, bypassing the assessment area.
- In Newtown Square, Main Line Health patients, who must have a referral, can get tested at a drive-through center outside the Main Line Health offices at 3855 West Chester Pike.
- In Plymouth Meeting, Tower Health is assessing patients and offering testing at 580 West Germantown Pike from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. They recommend patients get screened by a doctor and get a referral. People who do so can be tested more quickly, bypassing the assessment area.
- In Radnor, Penn Medicine and Main Line Health are both offering drive-through testing. At the Penn site, which is across from their offices at 250 King of Prussia Rd., patients referred by a Penn doctor can be tested. Like other Penn sites, testing is free, even for uninsured. Outside Main Line Health’s location at 240 N. Radnor Chester Rd., only patients referred by a Main Line Health doctor can go through drive-through testing.
- In Warminster, Tower Health is assessing patients and offering testing at 930 West Street Rd. from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. They recommend patients get screened by a doctor and get a referral. People who do so can be tested more quickly, bypassing the assessment area.
- In Cherry Hill, mobile coronavirus testing is being offered at Jefferson Health and Cooper Health locations. Jefferson patients with a doctor’s referral can walk or drive to be tested from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital at 2201 Chapel Ave. West. Cooper Health patients can be tested at their ambulatory care center at 1210 Brace Rd. Both Jefferson and Cooper patients must have a doctor’s referral. Cooper patients must also preregister for an appointment.
- In Stratford and Turnersville , Jefferson Health patients who have a referral from their doctor may be able to walk or drive up to testing sites at Jefferson sites in those areas.
- A site at Camden County College in Blackwood was still awaiting testing kits and had not yet opened as of Tuesday afternoon.
Large health insurance companies and Medicare and Medicaid have said they will cover the cost of testing. Many states have mandated coverage with no co-pays or deductibles.
Penn Medicine patients can call 215-615-2222 or use the MyPennMedicine app to inquire about testing or get additional information.
Jefferson Health patients can go to hospitals.jefferson.edu/jeffconnect.
Main Line Heath patients can call 866-225-5654.
Cooper Health patients can call 800-826-6737 or request an appointment online.
Tower Health can find more information on Tower Health’s website.
In Pennsylvania, residents with questions or concerns can call the Greater Philadelphia Coronavirus Helpline at 1-800-722-7112.
In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy said residents can call 2-1-1 for questions and concerns about the coronavirus. He said residents can also still call the original COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-962-1253 or 1-800-222-1222. They can also text NJCOVID to 898-211 to receive updates on their phones.