There are still treatment differences that might matter to patients who can choose a hospital when they have COVID-19 symptoms. Some, for example, offer clinical trials. These are, by definition, unproven treatments, but they have been a way to gain early access to treatments that later proved modestly effective, such as the antiviral drug remdesivir. Other hospitals are trying vitamins that doctors hope might boost immune response. Some are sold on proning — placing patients on their stomachs to improve breathing — while others use it less often. Smaller hospitals often can’t provide ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation), an advanced form for breathing help for the sickest patients, but can transfer to larger facilities. Nitin Puri, co-director of critical care services at Cooper University Hospital, says the treatment has helped COVID-19 patients.