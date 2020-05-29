As more and more Pennsylvania counties emerge from red, shelter-in-place status to the still-cautious yellow phase, the return to the next new normal seems to be officially underway. In the yellow phase, restaurants will slowly open for outdoor dining. Child care — including day camps — will start to take kids. We can start shopping again, although curbside pick-up is preferred.
We can also start, slowly, to expand our social circles, as gatherings of 25 people or less are, according to state guidelines, allowed.
But what does this really mean? Is it safe? After all, people are still getting sick.
It means that we still have to remain vigilant, said David Damsker, director of the Bucks County Health Department. “The coming three to four weeks is the most crucial part of the entire reopening phase,” said Damsker. He noted the yellow phase is supposed to be a short phase between the red and green phases that allows public health officials to monitor the virus’ presence in the community. “We still have to do our part like wear masks and social distance to stay safe.” So, when we do hit yellow, that still means no house parties, people.
What else does it mean? We talked to a variety of experts. Here’s their advice:
Yes, in the yellow phase, people are allowed to get together, as long as there aren’t more than 25 in the group. But that doesn’t mean we should. We should still mostly err on the side of not gathering in groups, and only see others when it’s important, and it can’t be done virtually, says Damsker. Maybe you are paying last respects. Or perhaps it’s an intimate wedding. In these circumstances, we should still maintain 6-feet of social distancing and wear our masks, Damsker said.
Yes. You should also only get together with people where you can maintain social distancing and there is good ventilation and air flow, says Theresa Sweet, an associate professor of epidemiology at the Drexel School of Public Health. And if you’re inside, it’s still a good idea to wear a mask if you’re with people you don’t live with, Sweet said.
If you are around people you don’t live with, it is still recommended that you wear a mask in the yellow phase. You can still stay 6 feet away from people and have a nice conversation, Damsker said. We aren’t saying that you have to stay in the house, but it’s important that if you are out that you still wear a mask and continue to social distance.
Having people inside your house would significantly increase the risk to all involved, said Nate Wardle, press secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Health. When many people touch surfaces, it increases the risk. So it’s better to meet with people outside: You’re lowering the risk for everyone.
Coronavirus is not a foodborne illness, Damsker said, so as long as people use disposable utensils to serve themselves, they should be fine. You should also offer pre-bottled beers or drinks and avoid sharing bottles. Also make sure that before you eat, please wash your hands.
Just because you’ve been sheltering-in-place doesn’t mean that you don’t have coronavirus. After all, you may not have been completely isolated: You may have gone to the store, for example. And, remember: many infections are still asymptomatic, says Damsker, which means that you can carry — and transmit — the virus, even if you don’t have any symptoms.
So, be careful. In the yellow phase you should be able to visit elderly parents and people who are at risk, but if you do, be extra careful to minimize it, which means meeting outside if possible and staying six to 10 feet away from them the whole time. And if you have the sniffles, or a fever, or a cough, don’t visit at all.
Unless you are sure that you haven’t been exposed — for instance you’ve quarantined in place for 14 days, that means no going to the grocery store — you probably shouldn’t, Sweet said. It sounds harsh, but it’s still too risky, she said. This holds extra true if you’re meeting someone who has an underlying condition.
The governor’s office is not restricting travel between counties, Wardle said. Damsker added: “Just because you live in a yellow phase [county] doesn’t mean you have coronavirus." So, if you are following social distance rules and wearing a mask when necessary, you should be fine.
But Sweet, who is an epidemiologist, had different advice: “If you are in the yellow phase, you are living in a place where there is a higher risk that you may be infected, so you are going to take your higher risk self over to the green phase?” she asks. “That doesn’t seem fair.”
Yes, you can. But... if you are unsure of their level of exposure for the last two weeks, you should continue social distancing and wear a mask, Sweet said.
You have to figure out your risk tolerance, Damsker said. On the safe side, this isn’t a time to jump into new social situations, since we need to be very careful. For the time being, you’re probably safe if you meet a new acquaintance at a park and social distance, or wear a mask, Damsker added.
It’s OK for you to expand you and your children’s your social circle as long as you maintain social distancing. But it can be hard to keep young kids apart, Sweet says. So you have to use common sense and ask the important questions of other parents: Has anyone in either household been sick? Is there anyone at home who is in the high-risk category or has pre-existing conditions? Who has everyone been in contact with?
And even if you’ve determined that your kids aren’t at risk playing with the neighbors, there are some things that just isn’t safe to do. “Anything that involves contact of common object such as a basketball could be of concern based on the health of others participating,” Wardle said. Contact sports are also a no-no. Those you should wait to do in the green phase, Damsker said.
