Yes, in the yellow phase, people are allowed to get together, as long as there aren’t more than 25 in the group. But that doesn’t mean we should. We should still mostly err on the side of not gathering in groups, and only see others when it’s important, and it can’t be done virtually, says Damsker. Maybe you are paying last respects. Or perhaps it’s an intimate wedding. In these circumstances, we should still maintain 6-feet of social distancing and wear our masks, Damsker said.