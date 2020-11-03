On a day when attention was focused on Pennsylvania’s key role in the U.S. presidential election, the coronavirus marked the occasion with the state’s biggest one-day increase in cases.
State officials reported 2,875 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 214,871. The previous one-day record was Oct. 27, when the state Department of Health announced 2,751 new cases.
And if voters are forced to spend too long indoors as they wait to cast ballots, infectious-disease experts warned that Election Day could fuel the spread of additional infections. While many polling places are equipped with hand sanitizer for those who touch voting machines and other surfaces, evidence suggests that most COVID-19 cases are spread through the air, meaning good ventilation and masks are important. Though mask-wearing is widely encouraged, voters who refuse to wear one will not be turned away, officials have said.
In Philadelphia, the Department of Public Health announced 614 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the cumulative total to 45,582.
In New Jersey, health officials reported 1,832 new cases, still well below the state’s daily totals in April, when the numbers of new cases each day regularly exceeded 3,000.
The numbers of hospitalizations also continue to rise in both states, though hospitals generally remain able to accommodate the increase.
Health officials said 1,352 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, including 301 in intensive care.
