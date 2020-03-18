But there’s no doubt that the COVID-19 virus will leave its traces on our cities, just as it scars the lungs of those who recover from its attack. While my home office isn’t equipped with a crystal ball, it seems likely that the prolonged lockdown will accelerate certain existing trend lines. Without our virtual lifelines, this quarantine wouldn’t be half as bearable. By the time is all over, we will almost certainly end up being more dependent on our internet connections. As Michele Acuto, a professor of global urban politics in the School of Design at the University of Melbourne, told City Lab: “Digital infrastructure might be the sanitation of our time.”