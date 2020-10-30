Even so, enthusiasm for the therapy may have waned, partly because of controversy surrounding it. In August, top government scientists, including White House coronavirus advisor Anthony Fauci, reportedly urged the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to hold off giving emergency authorization to plasma because the evidence was still too weak. But President Trump, eager to claim progress against the pandemic, announced on Aug 23 that the FDA was authorizing what he called "a powerful therapy” made possible “by marshaling the full power of the federal government.”