As I see news stories across various social media channels highlighting how many young adults aren’t taking COVID-19 seriously, it frustrates me. I have seen many young adults walking around Boston without wearing a mask, not realizing how easy it is for this virus to spread. Young adults living with a health condition better understand the significance of this virus because we understand what it’s like to live with the unknown. I understand that young adults don’t want to miss out on living in the moment; I do that as much as possible, each day. But, as we see cases starting to go back up, we need to rethink how we live in the moment.