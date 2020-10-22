Cyclosporine has numerous advantages. It is off patent, relatively inexpensive, and supplies are ample. But that also means it will not make huge profits, so pharmaceutical companies are not eager to sponsor rigorous clinical trials that would definitely show whether it works. And unlike hydroxychloroquine — another old, affordable drug — cyclosporine has not had a high-profile champion. President Trump tweeted support for the antimalarial as late as July, ignoring study after study that showed it was not effective in treating COVID-19.