Pennsylvania had more new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours than any other day during the pandemic, the state reported Friday, and in the Philadelphia region it’s the suburbs that are showing some of the steepest increases in infections.
Pennsylvania health officials said Friday that there were 2,219 new cases reported, with small gatherings a significant contributor to the surge.
The previous high came April 8, when the state reported 2,060 cases in one day. More widely available testing partly explains the high count, but equally important — and troubling to experts — is how many of those tests are coming back positive. Pennsylvania’s rate of positive test results is 4.3%, close to the 5% benchmark that epidemiologists say indicates a concerning level of community spread.
New Jersey has fared better. Its 1,182 cases reported Wednesday, the most recent date available on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, is well below the high of 4,391 cases reported April 17. The state has a 3.4% positive rate over the past week; lower than Pennsylvania’s, but still up from recent weeks.
Towns in Gloucester, Burlington, Delaware, and Chester counties are reporting significant growth rates of the virus, according to an Inquirer analysis that compared the past two weeks of case counts in Philadelphia and more than 300 municipalities to counts in the first two weeks of September. Though raw numbers of cases may not appear large in some places, it’s the rate of growth that suggests the virus is spreading more aggressively in some communities.
Though a back-to-school bump in infections among college students has eased in some places, the majority of cases in Glassboro, N.J. appear to be linked to the reopening of Rowan University.
The increases in some places are rising in part in the pattern seen in the spring when prisons and nursing homes cases were driving the crisis, said Jeanne Casner, Chester County’s public health director who is also managing Delaware County’s health response.
What’s different now is the steady number of cases that can be traced to small social gatherings, including family get-togethers, and group sport events. Right now there’s little effort to restrict these, she said, and counties are looking to the state for guidance on whether additional social restrictions are needed.
“We’re down to the families now," Casner said. "All the systems have done what they’ve been asked to do.”
Long term care facilities are in part responsible for case surges in Edgemont, which saw 16 new cases in the past two weeks after having none in early September, and Prospect Park, which reported 31 new cases in the past two weeks and just seven a month and a half ago. Pocopson, in Chester County, reported 46 new cases in the past two weeks, largely due to the state prison there, Casner said. Riverside, N.J., a community of less than 10,000, saw 57 new cases in the past two weeks. The beginning of September saw the town report only two new cases.
Two-thirds of the 8,592 coronavirus deaths in Pennsylvania have been among long-term care residents. Cases among nursing home and assisted-living residents have been rising this month after peaking in the spring and then falling off. The seven-day average is now about 100 cases in these facilities a day, close to double the number at the end of September and close to the May peak, though infections among staff have remained stable. Deaths have held steady at fewer than 14 a day since early July, likely a reflection of treatment improvements and easily available testing that is catching cases earlier in the course of the disease.
Still, residents remain vulnerable to the off-work movements of the staff who look after them.
“If you think about the long term care, the correctional institution, the variable is the staff coming and going,” Casner said. “They’re always going to be at a very different type of risk.”
Deaths and hospitalizations have not spiked along with the case count, but both typically lag behind case surges because of the time between diagnosis and the onset of the worst symptoms. Hospitalizations are beginning to increase in Chester and Delaware counties, Casner said.
At Rowan University, one of the few campuses where students can choose to attend class in person and not just online, some are questioning whether that option was a good idea. The university is in Glassboro, which reported 144 new cases over the past two week, a 443% increase over the first two weeks of September and the third largest rate of increase in Philadelphia and its eight surrounding counties.
“There was a little bit of a learning curve,” said Joe Cardona, a university spokesperson, who said after classes began on Sept. 1 the school had to communicate with students and campus organizations to discourage them from holding gatherings on or off university property.
The university reported 560 students and staff infected with the coronavirus since late August. Of those, 17 have active infections and another 40 are quarantining due to exposure to an infected person, according to the school’s COVID-19 dashboard. Classrooms frequently have only a handful of students in them. Students' social lives, though, have proven harder to regulate.
“Even last night, I saw someone I knew post something that looked like it was from a party,” said Matt Pawling, a 19-year-old sophomore from Audubon. “I saw at least a few people with drinks and music and no masks.”
Another student said the off-campus social scene has remained vibrant despite the school’s attempts to discourage gatherings.
“I have a suite mate on the lacrosse team — he went off campus one weekend and told me that a lot of his friends had it,” said Owen Schraft, 18, of Morris County. “It’s mostly spreading through off campus house parties.”
Since Rowan opened its door Sept. 1, 90% of Glassboro’s COVID-19 cases have been among people 18 to 25 years old.
Staff writer Stacey Burling contributed to this article.