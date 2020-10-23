Two-thirds of the 8,592 coronavirus deaths in Pennsylvania have been among long-term care residents. Cases among nursing home and assisted-living residents have been rising this month after peaking in the spring and then falling off. The seven-day average is now about 100 cases in these facilities a day, close to double the number at the end of September and close to the May peak, though infections among staff have remained stable. Deaths have held steady at fewer than 14 a day since early July, likely a reflection of treatment improvements and easily available testing that is catching cases earlier in the course of the disease.