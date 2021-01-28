As Philadelphia widened vaccine distribution last week to some types of front-line workers, some said they were eager to get the vaccine, even if they were a little wary. But like other people who are currently eligible, many workers in Philadelphia’s “group 1B” were confused. Many said they hadn’t heard yet from their employers about it. Some weren’t sure where to sign up or which online registration forms to trust. And others wondered whether they’d lose out on pay if they had to miss work to get the vaccine.