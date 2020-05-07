JBS closed the Souderton meat plant for two weeks in April for sanitizing and to implement social distancing inside the complex. The plant was closed for the cleaning when Benjamin died. Among the precautions the company planned to take when the Souderton plant reopened were promoting physical distancing by staggering starts, shifts, and breaks; increasing spacing in cafeterias and break and locker rooms; dedicating staff to continuously clean facilities; temperature-testing employees; providing extra personal protective equipment, including masks; removing vulnerable employees from the plant with full pay and benefits; and relaxing attendance policies so people don’t come to work sick.