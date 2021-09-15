Delawareans fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine have been the least likely to become infected with COVID-19, according to data analysis by the state, and fewer than one percent of people immunized with any vaccine later contracted a confirmed case of the virus.

With such a low rate of infection among all vaccinated residents, the new data from Delaware adds to a growing body of early research showing that the shots continue to offer strong protection even against the highly transmissible delta variant.

A handful of other states report highly detailed data on cases among vaccinated people, but Delaware is among the first to link cases to the specific vaccine the patient received. The CDC is not tracking all cases nationwide, only collecting data from states on hospitalization and deaths among vaccinated people. Some states, including Pennsylvania, have only released data showing the percentage of breakthrough cases out of total cases, which some data experts say is a poorer measurement of the vaccine’s efficacy.

Delaware found 333 confirmed cases were reported in people who got Johnson & Johnson, representing 0.76% of the 43,947 people immunized with the one-shot vaccine. Among the two-dose vaccines, 589 cases were reported among the more than 190,000 people who got the Moderna shots, representing 0.31%, according to the data analysis, and 1,385 cases were reported among the more than 274,000 residents who received Pfizer, representing 0.51%.

“We are carefully watching the breakthrough numbers and what we know for certain is the vaccine is the best tool we have to prevent serious COVID-19 illness and death,” Delaware Division of Health spokesperson Mary Fenimore said. “The proof of this is that our numbers for hospitalizations and deaths for those who are fully vaccinated is extremely low,” with only 50 having been hospitalized this year, and 25 having died after testing positive for COVID-19.

This level of analysis has not been released by Pennsylvania or New Jersey. It’s easier to compile in Delaware, a state with just under a million residents, in part because of its robust contact-tracing program, one that reaches most residents who test positive and asks them a series of questions, including whether they’ve been vaccinated and with which shot.

Armed with this information, Delaware health workers analyzed all 2,307 breakthrough infections — which represent 0.45% of its vaccinated residents — and broke them down by vaccine received.

The findings of the analysis, which the Delaware Division of Public Health department provided to The Inquirer this week, are in line with other studies on the effectiveness of the vaccines against more transmissible variants.

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania released its first data on overall breakthrough cases. The commonwealth, which for months had not tracked breakthrough infections, did not release data linking breakthrough cases to specific vaccines, but acting health secretary Alison Beam said her department planned to provide that information in the future.

Pennsylvania’s data showed that 97% of the deaths since January were in people who were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, as were 95% of hospitalizations and 94% of confirmed cases. State health officials did not release the percentage of vaccinated residents who have had confirmed infections.

But 0.35% of fully vaccinated New Jerseyans and 0.005% of vaccinated Delawareans had tested positive as of Aug. 30, according to the states’ data.

Public health officials say breakthrough cases are expected to increase as more people get vaccinated, and as testing increases due to the delta variant and some returning to in-person work or school. At the same time, it’s also possible breakthrough cases are undercounted because vaccinated people are less likely to get tested.

This story will be updated.