Spurred by the fast-moving delta variant, the spread of the coronavirus has increased in Montgomery, Delaware, and Bucks Counties, prompting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday to move them from the “moderate” to “substantial” transmission category.

That means the counties now fall under federal guidelines urging residents, vaccinated or not, to wear masks in public indoor places. The CDC’s nationwide masking recommendation, announced last week, is based on counties’ transmission levels.

Philadelphia, which already had its own indoor masking recommendation, also moved into the substantial transmission category over the weekend. Chester County is the only one in the region where spread remains at a moderate level. Gloucester and Camden Counties also have substantial transmission, joining Burlington.

As of Monday, Pennsylvania had 25 counties with substantial or high transmission, meaning they had a case rate of at least 50 new cases per 100,000 people or a test positivity rate of 8% or higher from Monday through Sunday. When the CDC announced its masking recommendation last Tuesday, only seven of the state’s counties were in those categories.

The changes reflect the spread of the delta variant of the virus, which now makes up the majority of cases in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and the U.S. Still, the levels of transmission in the Philadelphia region remain much lower than in many places across the country that are seeing major outbreaks.

While delta has spread more slowly in more-vaccinated states in the Northeast than in less-vaccinated states elsewhere, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy warned Monday that the variant was “working its way across our state” and causing cases and hospitalizations to rise.

Last week, he announced more than 400 COVID-19 hospitalizations at his weekly briefing; this week, it was more than 500. Almost all the cases were of unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people.

“My guess is this gets worse before it gets better,” Murphy said, urging residents to get vaccinated to increase their communities’ level of protection.

This story will be updated.