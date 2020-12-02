The first doses of vaccine could be available later this month. Pfizer and its partner, BioNTech, as well as Moderna have applied for emergency authorization of their vaccines, which they say were 94% to 95% effective in clinical trials. A group that advises the FDA is expected to hold hearings on these products later this month. If the FDA approves the vaccines, the companies have said that a limited number of doses — possibly enough to vaccinate 20 million people — could be ready to distribute quickly. Both vaccines require two doses, and both must be stored at low temperatures. Pfizer’s requires ultra-cold freezers capable of reaching negative 94 degrees Fahrenheit, which are not widely available.