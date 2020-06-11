Brennan wasn’t sure he could say Philadelphia is no longer a hot spot but said “it’s certainly a lot cooler than it was a month or six weeks ago.” He said the number of patients with COVID-19 at Penn hospitals is now 130. It hasn’t been that low since the last week of March. Hospitalized COVID-19 patients who survive often require long hospitalizations. Brennan said one patient has been in the hospital for more than 90 days. Seventy to 80 have been hospitalized for more than two weeks.