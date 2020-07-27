Epidemiologists say there are three key terms to keep in mind for minimizing transmission of the coronavirus and other respiratory viruses: place, space, and time. Generally, exposure to an infected person is thought to be riskier indoors than outdoors. The risk is higher when the infected person is less than 6 feet away, because the virus-laden droplets are less likely to travel beyond that range. And the longer the duration of exposure, the greater the risk of transmission.