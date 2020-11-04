This outbreak started with three adult ice hockey teams that play at Hatfield Ice Arena or at the Oaks Center Ice, then spread to three different adult teams and five junior teams coached by some of the infected adults. There may yet be more positive cases, Arkoosh said. Officials have found that a “common thread” among these nearly two dozen cases is “the lack of mask-wearing and social distancing, particularly on the bench.” More than 70 close contacts of those 23 cases are now in quarantine, Arkoosh said.