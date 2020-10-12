As for the math of not knowing someone with severe COVID-19, let’s take it step by step. To determine the chance that two events will occur, you multiply the probability of one by the other. Such as when you flip a coin once, the chance of getting heads is 50%. Flip it twice, and the chance of getting heads both times is 50% times 50% — 25%. Three flips, and the chance they all are heads is 25% cubed (12.5%), and so on.