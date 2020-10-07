A quarter of Philadelphia residents know someone who has died of COVID-19, half the population struggled to pay bills or had other financial hardship, and more than half worry they could catch the coronavirus at work.
Those are some of the results of a new Pew survey of 1,025 Philadelphians about the unprecedented spring and summer. The overlapping crises the coronavirus has caused and coincided with — the pandemic, racial justice protests, gun violence, and the economic downturn — have upended regular life in Philadelphia.
And the coronavirus' associated hardships have often had a disproportionate impact on the city’s nonwhite residents, the survey indicates.
Just 17% of respondents said they believed their family would return to their pre-pandemic way of life within the next six months or sooner, and a quarter said things would “never get back to the way they were before.”
A majority hold an unfavorable view of the city and police department’s handling of the summer’s protests, though most approve of the city and state responses to the pandemic. And, the survey indicated, at least some feel Philadelphia has become an overall less desirable place to live.—
“Obviously this has been a tumultuous year and we thought it was important to quantify what Philadelphians have been through and how they feel about it,” said Larry Eichel, senior adviser with the Pew Charitable Trusts' Philadelphia research and policy initiative. “The pandemic has hit Philadelphians hard in ways that affect their jobs, their economic security, and their mental and physical health.”
Nearly 60% said they approve of how Mayor Jim Kenney and other city officials have handled the pandemic, and 66% approved of how Gov. Tom Wolf and state officials have responded.
“The poll is just a snapshot in time, and taken at a really unique and unprecedented point in the city’s history,” said Maari Porter, deputy chief of staff for policy and strategic initiatives in Kenney’s administration. “I think the poll also reflects what many of us feel to be instinctively true.”
Existing disparities for people of color caused by racial inequity in health care and other systems in the U.S. have exacerbated the coronavirus pandemic for minorities, particularly Black people, who have the highest death rate of any racial group in Philadelphia, according to city data.
The survey found that nearly 60% of Philadelphians know someone who has tested positive for the virus. But while 12% of white residents know someone who has died of the coronavirus, two-thirds of Hispanic and Black survey respondents said the same.
Half of all city residents said they’d experienced some kind of economic hardship: A third of white people reported financial challenges compared to 75% of Hispanic and 55% of Black residents. The survey counted residents identifying as Asian or with any other racial groups in an “other” category; of those, 53% reported financial hardship.
A quarter of respondents said they had fallen behind on paying rent or mortgage and a third had fallen behind on other bills due to the pandemic. More than a quarter said they had faced problems paying for food.
Those with lower incomes were also hit harder than higher wage-earners and more frequently lost their jobs or lost pay or work hours. Sixty percent of people earning less than $30,000 were laid off, were furloughed, had hours cut, had pay reduced, or had a business close — compared to a third or less of people in higher income brackets.
About 44% of Philadelphians said they have been unable to work remotely, but again, the numbers revealed inequity: The vast majority of people with college degrees and white people did work from home while the majority of residents with less schooling and the majority of Black residents said they were unable to do so.
“Our survey found that in a lot of ways, Hispanics and Black Philadelphians have been hit harder by the pandemic’s impact,” Eichel said. “We see these patterns in a lot of questions.”
Conducted in the wake of mass demonstrations throughout the city against racial injustice and police brutality following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis officers, the Pew poll found that only 35% of residents graded the city’s response to the protests this summer as “good” or “excellent.”
Six out of 10 residents, meanwhile, rated the Philadelphia Police Department’s protest response as “only fair” or “poor.” The survey did not collect data about reasoning.
The poll also found that Philadelphians' regard for police — particularly among white residents — has declined since 2016, with 62% of respondents saying they have “a great deal” or “good amount” of respect for law enforcement, down from 72% in 2016. Meanwhile, over the same period, Black Philadelphians' attitudes toward police remained relatively constant, the study found.
And the share of residents who have confidence in officers to treat Black and white Philadelphians equally also declined from 60% in 2016 to 47% today.
The waning respect toward police in Philadelphia comes after a summer where the department faced heightened scrutiny — and city officials later apologized — after officers shot tear gas, pepper spray, and rubber bullets at protesters congregating on I-676, and, separately, deployed tear gas for hours in a residential West Philadelphia neighborhood.
Notably, in West Philadelphia, where police in late May shot tear gas into 14 square blocks of a predominantly Black neighborhood, just 28% of residents said they had confidence in officers to treat white and Black people equally.
But, despite dropping regard for law enforcement and calls from protesters this summer to defund the police, the Pew survey indicated that most Philadelphians do not support shrinking or overhauling the department.
As the city also grapples with record levels of gun violence this year, only 14% of residents (and 6% of Black residents) said the department’s size should be reduced, and 45% said the department is not large enough. Three out of five said the city’s policing needed “some reforms,” while three out of 10 said it should be completely overhauled.
Many said public safety was their top concern, and the percentage of residents who feel safe in their neighborhoods — 49% — was the lowest it has been in a decade of polling, Eichel said — but reasons, which were not collected in the survey, could vary widely.
“Even with the pandemic and everything else that’s happened, Philadelphians told us that public safety is far and away the biggest issue facing the city,” Eichel said.