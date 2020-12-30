The genetic code of the coronavirus is close to 30,000 letters long. Every time it penetrates a human cell, using that code to make thousands of copies of itself, a few mistakes are made — on average two or three with each new copy. Some of these random errors may hamper the microbe’s ability to get passed on to other cells, and ultimately to other people. Many of the mistakes will have no effect at all. A very few might enable it to spread more easily.