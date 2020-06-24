If you work in Philadelphia, you can report your employer to 311. The city says it has been looking into these complaints. You could also report your employer to the Pa. Department of Health at 1-877-PA-HEALTH (1-877-724-3258) or to the police if you feel safe doing that. You could also file a complaint to OSHA, but the agency has not had a good track record of handling these complaints. Ultimately, it’s not clear that reporting your employer will get you results.