City officials met by Zoom on May 12 with Matt Rossi, president of the Philly Mobile Food Association, to discuss the group’s proposal to set up four trucks a day on each of three private lots. Customers would place and pay for orders in advance then pick them up from tables next to the trucks in the lot — a process identical to that used legally by most takeout restaurants. The truck windows would remain closed. The meeting was positive, said city spokesperson Lauren Cox. A follow-up meeting on May 15 with Karen Fegely, deputy commerce director for neighborhood business services, was less promising, Rossi said.