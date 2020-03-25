As Philadelphia officials negotiate to use the former Hahnemann University Hospital during the coronavirus pandemic, City Councilmember Helen Gym is calling for the city to consider seizing the property by eminent domain.
“We must exercise all available options to forge a plan to bring more beds and medical resources to our City – not soon, but now,” Gym said in a statement.
The city or state would have the power to use eminent domain for the property, but state law requires paying “fair market value” for a property taken by eminent domain. And Managing Director Brian Abernathy said Tuesday that the city was not interested in buying the hospital.
“We remain focused on negotiating with the owner, and are exploring a variety of legal options,” Mike Dunn, a city spokesperson, said in an emailed statement Wednesday morning.
Mayor Jim Kenney on Tuesday accused California businessman Joel Freedman — who is seeking about $1 million a month — of “jacking up monthly prices” to profit from the coronavirus crisis. But city officials said they are still hopeful that negotiations will allow them to temporarily use the building rather than purchase it.
The city is seeking to use the hospital, which closed last year after owner American Academic Health System filed for bankruptcy, for additional hospital space to prepare for a surge in coronavirus cases.
City officials said Tuesday that Freedman is seeking about $400,000 in rent in addition to operating costs, for a total of about $1 million per month for six months.
“We’re willing to cover any of his operational costs but don’t feel we should be paying rent for a building that would otherwise be empty — especially given its current condition,” Dunn said.
Sam Singer, a spokesperson for Freedman, said the proposed rates were based on a price per hospital bed, plus estimated operating costs, totaling a daily cost of about $60 per bed, or $910,000 per month. Although the facility does not currently have beds any inside, Singer said those calculations were based on its 500-bed capacity.
“If the city wants the property, we’ll sell it to them at fair market value. That would be the same as eminent domain," Singer said Wednesday.
Other City Council members in addition to Gym weighed in on the issue Wednesday, criticizing Freedman over the negotiations. Councilmember Maria Quiñones Sánchez said the city should look into other facilities, such as the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City.
Asked about the potential use of the convention center Tuesday, Abernathy said only that the city is having discussions with “multiple sites” that could be used for additional hospital capacity or quarantine space.
The city has negotiated a lease to use the Holiday Inn Express at 13th and Walnut Streets as a quarantine space for the city’s homeless population or people who cannot quarantine in their own homes; Abernathy declined to share how much the city is paying for the space.
Councilmember David Oh said the city is continuing to negotiate to avoid buying Hahnemann through eminent domain.
But Gym said she would like the city to “reclaim Hahnemann Hospital as a key public asset.”
“We are the largest city in the country without a public hospital,” she said “We must not become the largest city in the nation with a centrally located hospital that sits vacant in a time of crisis.”