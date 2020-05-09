Do it often. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, you should wash your hands regularly, and especially before you touch or eat food, and after you use the bathroom, blow your nose, sneeze or cough, or touch animals. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention seconds those recommendations, and adds that you should also wash your hands after touching any public surface like a table, door handle, shopping cart, or screen. Ditto for before touching your face.