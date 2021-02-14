Hot water, heat, and access to outlets are spotty, Tyer said he has learned from people who have stayed in the shelters. City officials have pushed back against those claims, saying the shelters do have heat and hot water. There are also concerns, though, that the shelters, some of which have communal dining and bathrooms, could facilitate the spread of COVID-19. There have been four cases at one of the shelters this month, members of ACT-UP said.