Alexander landed that job despite having been involved in a notorious election-season confrontation in 2003 with the landlord of the North Philadelphia campaign office for Street’s Republican challenger, Sam Katz. Alexander and Sharif Street, then the mayor’s son and now a state senator, exchanged words with the landlord just hours before what appeared to be an unlit Molotov cocktail was thrown through a window at the office. No one was held responsible for the vandalism, but Alexander was charged with making terroristic threats, entered a program for first-time offenders, received six months' probation, and was suspended without pay from his city job for a week.