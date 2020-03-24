As medical workers face a shortage of personal protective equipment in the ongoing fight against COVID-19, some crafters are pitching in.
Often constructed simply of materials like cotton fabric and elastic, DIY face masks are all over the internet right now.
The mask shortage is real. Over the past week, first responders in New Jersey were told to buy painters’ masks to protect themselves, and the Pennsylvania Department of Health was reaching out to the mining industry for masks. Vice President Mike Pence said the Trump Administration has ordered “hundreds of millions” of N95 masks, which are capable of filtering out 95% of airborne particles. But the White House couldn’t say when healthcare workers around the country might be provided with additional protective equipment. And, last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention started recommending homemade face masks as a “crisis response” option for healthcare workers, saying that items such as bandanas and scarves could be used in place of more official gear like surgical masks as a “last resort.”
So, should you make them? Before you start cutting up T-shirts or making a stockpile for family, friends, and healthcare workers, here’s what you need to know:
While fabric masks aren’t as effective as an N95 mask or disposable surgical masks, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a press conference on Tuesday that they may be “better than nothing.”
But she did say that they’re just not suitable for all healthcare workers. “For personnel that are directly caring for patients with COVID-19, those are not the right masks to use,” Levine said.
Dr. Ashish K. Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, said the recommendation from CDC that providers use bandanas in a pinch has been met with “derision” in the medical community. “There’s no evidence that bandanas protect doctors in the context of a potentially lethal droplet,” Jha said. “I think in general, we’ve got to protect our doctors” with medical-grade protection.
Even the CDC acknowledged that homemade masks are not considered personal protective equipment because their efficacy is unknown.
But if the shortages continue, some healthcare workers may have little other option.
“If nothing changes and we continue having as hard a time as we are getting masks and other personal protective equipment, within a matter of a few weeks we will be out of equipment,” said Dr. David Fleece, chief medical information officer at Temple University Hospital. “Unless something changes on the supply side, this crowdsourced, hand-sewn mask alternative may become increasingly used.”
In her press conference on Tuesday, Levine said homemade masks shouldn’t lull us into a sense of safety. “They’re not super effective in protecting people. I think it’s really important that people might not become complacent, that they have a homemade mask on. We want people to stay home.”
“Depending on what material they are made of, they can approach the effectiveness of disposable surgical masks,” Fleece said. “[But] if you are not using the right material and practicing really good hygiene, these efforts have the potential to make things worse by providing a false sense of security.”
And, in addition to not filtering particles as well as official gear, masks may actually carry additional risk, especially if we’re reusing them. A 2015 study published in the medical journal BMJ Open also cautions against the use of cloth masks, noting that “moisture retention, reuse of cloth masks and poor filtration may result in increased risk of infection.”
Nicole Jochym, an administrator for local Facebook group Sew Face Masks Philadelphia (and a third-year medical school student at Cooper Medical School at Rowan University), disagrees with recommendations from state and federal health experts who say the masks are of little value. She says it’s common sense that some kind of barrier between the ill and the healthy is worth trying, particularly if they’re used safely.
“If you’re in an elevator and someone coughs into your face, would you want something over their face, and would you want something over your own face as well?” Jochym said. The group, which attracted about 1,500 members in the three days after its launch, is dedicated to supplying face masks to both individuals and health care workers, by both helping people who want to sew masks and also coordinating distribution. The second part is tricky, she said, because she doesn’t want to risk exposing the community to the coronavirus in the process of distributing the masks. She is currently seeking to distribute more than 2,000 masks in total.
When it comes to homemade masks, the type of material can influence the mask’s effectiveness, according to a 2013 Cambridge University study. In that study, items like vacuum cleaner bags, dishtowels, cotton-blend T-shirts, and antimicrobial pillowcases were found to be relatively good options for mask-making due to their ability to help stop the transmission of some virus particles from sick people. T-shirts and pillowcases, the study said, were best because of filtration capability.
It varies. Some hospitals and other healthcare providers are taking donations of homemade cloth masks, but it is on a case-by-case basis, so it best to check with your local medical facility before sewing up a batch.
Philadelphia’s Office of Emergency Management, for example, announced this week that the city is in “urgent need” of equipment like surgical masks, but cannot accept homemade items. Penn Medicine is also not currently accepting donated cloth masks, a spokesperson said.
Organizations like Masks for Heroes, Masks for Docs, and Deaconess Health Systems in Indiana, however, are helping connect makers with healthcare providers that are accepting masks, as is Sew Face Masks Philadelphia. Those interested in making or receiving masks can check database or fill out forms to provide or receive masks via those groups’ websites.
Temple University Health System is among the Philadelphia area facilities accepting DIY mask donations, Fleece said, though plans have not yet been put into place regarding if and how they will be used. Temple Health, he added, is currently registered with Masks for Heroes and Masks for Docs to facilitate donations.
“If the supply of personal protective equipment continues the way it is, there is a decent chance we will have to use [them],” he said.
There are lots of tutorials online on how to make DIY face masks, complete with patterns and recommended material. And while the process may seem daunting at first, if you’ve got a sewing machine, it could take as little as about 10 minutes.
“I’ve made a half-dozen so far,” said South Philadelphia’s Jim Cook, a retired Acme Markets worker who recently began making masks. “The first one took about 20 minutes, but now I’m down to about 12 minutes. If desperation time came, you could sew these by hand.”
Generally, the materials list for mask makers includes two layers of cloth, some elastic or fabric for loops, and thread. Others include an additional pocket for a filter material, or a metal nosepiece to help the mask fit more snugly.
One popular template online from Deaconess Health Systems in Indiana breaks mask construction down into eight steps, and recommends using a tightly woven cotton fabric cut into a 9x6-inch rectangle for an adult, or a 7.5 x 5-inch rectangle for a child. Sew Face Masks Philadelphia, which is organizing some local mask-making efforts, currently recommends masks designs from organizations like the Made Institute, Relief Crafters of America, and Providence St. Joseph Health, which all can be found online.
Staff writers Jason Laughlin and Wendy Ruderman contributed to this article.