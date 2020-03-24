“If you’re in an elevator and someone coughs into your face, would you want something over their face, and would you want something over your own face as well?” Jochym said. The group, which attracted about 1,500 members in the three days after its launch, is dedicated to supplying face masks to both individuals and health care workers, by both helping people who want to sew masks and also coordinating distribution. The second part is tricky, she said, because she doesn’t want to risk exposing the community to the coronavirus in the process of distributing the masks. She is currently seeking to distribute more than 2,000 masks in total.