With medical workers facing a shortage of personal protective equipment, some health organizations are accepting donations of the materials they need to keep staff safe and treat patients during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Also known as PPE, that list of equipment includes items like eye protection, gowns, and facemasks and N95 respirators, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
These items are scarce. Health care workers have begun taking emergency steps to protect themselves, including New Jersey first responders who were told to purchase painters masks as a protective measure, and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, which has reached out to the mining industry for masks. Even the CDC last month issued an advisory that health care workers could use items like bandanas and scarves in place of more appropriate gear as “crisis response” options. And now, the Washington Post reports, the government’s emergency stockpile of medical equipment is running low amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
But you can help. You may have some of these items in your home or business. We have rounded up a list of Philadelphia-area hospitals that are accepting equipment donations, and how you can donate to them:
The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia says online that they have “sufficient medical supplies available” for staff, but are “ramping up our conservation efforts” to ensure future supply. They cannot accept open bottles of hand sanitizer or open bottles of household cleaning products.
Accepting donations of:
- Dry, disposable wipes, preferably on a roll
- Eye protection including face shields and safety goggles
- Gloves, non-latex, all sizes in original carton
- Gowns
- Head and shoe covers
- Homemade masks (adult and child sized)
- Masks, face protection, paper ear loop or tie in original carton (adult and child sized)
- Unopened bottles of household cleaning products
- Unopened bottles of hand sanitizer
- Unopened wipes, bleach, alcohol or hydrogen peroxide
How you can donate:
If you have materials to give, donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at:
Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (Main Lobby), 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia
Or you can mail donations to:
Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Attn.: Robert Silverstein, PPE Donations, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104
The city’s Office of Emergency Management last month issued a statement that it is accepting PPE donations to aid area healthcare providers. Items, the city said, should be unopened and in their original packaging, and that homemade items will not be accepted.
Accepting donations of:
- N95 respirators/facemasks
- Disposable and washable gowns
- Eye protection
- Gloves
- Swabs
How you can donate:
Individuals who are able to donate the requested items should fill out a form located at www.phila.gov/ppe-donation.
Cooper University Health Care indicates online that it is “seeking assistance from companies that have an excess supply” for donations of equipment.
Accepting donations of:
- N95 Respirator Masks
- Disposable Surgical Masks
- Surgical Gowns
- Gloves
- Eye Shields
How you can donate:
To arrange a pickup of supplies for donation, Cooper asks that you contact Jocelyn O'Neill at oneill-jocelyn@CooperHealth.edu to coordinate.
Donations can also be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, as well as 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Those donating, however, should contact Dwayne Wharton, manager of shipping and receiving, at 856-342-2000 ex. 100-6071 or wharton-dwayne@cooperhealth.edu to arrange weekday donations, or Pat Amatrudi, distribution supervisor, at 856-342-2000 ex. 100-9777 or amatrudi-pat@cooperhealth.edu for weekend donations. Donations can be made at:
Cooper University Health Care, 1 Cooper Plaza, Camden, NJ
Loading dock near the One Cooper Plaza parking garage on Benson St., Camden, NJ
Einstein Healthcare Network anticipates “need to overwhelm existing supplies of personal protective equipment,” and is accepting donations of certain items, according to the company’s website.
Accepting donations of:
- N95 Respirator Masks
- Face masks (with ties or elastic)
- Disposable gowns
- Protective glasses /goggles
- Gloves
- Hand sanitizer
- Regular face shields
- Bleach or disinfecting wipes
- Non-contact thermometers
How you can donate:
Pick-ups of items for donation can be arranged with the Office of Development by calling 215-456-7200, or materials can be dropped off at:
Einstein Medical Center Elkins Park/MossRehab (Main Entrance), 60 Township Line Rd. Elkins Park, PA
Or:
Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia (Main Entrance), 5501 Old York Rd., Philadelphia
Additionally, if you want to donate PPE to Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, Einstein asks that you call 484-622-7013 to arrange a pick-up or drop-off.
The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania is partnering with Life Sciences Pennsylvania the PA Chamber of Business and Industry, the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, and the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development to generate volunteers and donations of needed supplies to hospitals and health systems throughout the commonwealth. Those with supplies to donate can contact the organization at opportunities@HAPevolve.com, or contact HAPevolve president Joe Tibbs at jtibbs@hapevolve.com for more information.
Accepting donations of:
HAP has provided an extensive list of necessary PPE, hospital supplies, diagnostic supplies, and lab supplies online. The materials listed below are described as the organization’s “most acutely needed” items:
- Surgical/procedure masks
- N95/N99 masks (respirators)
- Face masks with integrated shield
- PAPRs (powered, air-purifying respirators)
- Alcohol-based hand rub
- Ventilators, PEEP (positive end-expiratory pressure)
- Ventilator circuits
- Hospital gowns
- Endotracheal tubes
- Roche MagNA Pure 96 DNA and Viral NA Small Volume Kits
- Roche MagNa Pure 96 System Fluid and Tips
- Roche MagNa Pure 96 External Lysis Buffer
- Biomerieux NuciSENS EasyMAG extraction system and supplies
- UVT 3ML with flocked flex minitip
- Nasopharyngeal (NP) flocked swabs plus viral transport medium tubes (1-3 mL)
How you can donate:
Individuals or organizations who are able to give supplies should contact opportunities@HAPevolve.com to arrange a donation.
Donations made to Jefferson Health should be “in their original packaging — unopened and unexpired,” the company says online. If you would like to request acknowledgement for your items, email giftquestions@jefferson.edu with your name, address, phone number, and a description of the materials you donated.
Accepting donations of:
- N-95 respirator masks (medical grade preferred) or industrial, NIOSH and FDA approved
- Hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Surgical grade earloop facemasks (preferred) or tieback face masks
- Masks with face shields
- Goggles (no openings on sides)
How you can donate:
Jefferson Health has several sites where you can donate requested items, all of which are open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday:
Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Blumele Life Sciences Building (loading dock), 233 S. 10th St., Philadelphia
Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Main Lobby, 10800 Knights Rd., Philadelphia
Abington Hospital — Jefferson Health, Levy Medical Plaza, 1235 Old York Rd. (White tent off of Woodland Rd.), Abington, PA
Jefferson Health — New Jersey, The Church, 367 Hurffville-Crosskeys Rd. Sewell, NJ
Main Line Health is seeking donations of a variety of equipment, and notes that they have already received a “tremendous outpouring of support from our community.”
Accepting donations of:
- Gowns
- Masks
- N95 masks
- Goggles
- Face shields
- Tyvek coveralls
- Surgical gowns
- Isolation gowns
- Gloves
How you can donate:
Main Line Health asks that those interested in donating supplies contact the company at covidsupplydonations@mlhs.org to arrange donations.
Penn Medicine is accepting donations of a number of items, but indicates online that it prefers bulk donations of “1 case or more.” They also note that will not accept donations of homemade or cloth masks.
Accepting donations of:
- Masks, face protection, paper ear loop or tie in original carton
- Gloves, non-latex, all sizes in original carton
- Wipes, bleach, alcohol or hydrogen peroxide
- Bottles of bleach (not splash-less)
- Hand sanitizers
- Head covers, disposable bouffant type with elastic band
- Shoe covers, disposable
- Eye protection including face shields
- Safety goggles
- Gowns, disposable water resistant cover gowns in original carton
- PAPRs (powered air-purifying respirators) and PAPR hoods
How you can donate:
Several Penn Medicine locations are accepting donations through the mail or in-person. Mail-in donations can be sent to:
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Attn: Receiving Department, 3400 Spruce St., Philadelphia, PA 19104
Pennsylvania Hospital, Attn: Donations, 800 Spruce St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, Attn: Donations, 51 N 39th St.,, Philadelphia, PA 19104
And drop-offs of materials can be made at:
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Security Booth outside of the Gates Building entrance on 36th and Spruce Streets, 3400 Spruce St. Philadelphia
Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, Loading Dock, 51 N 39th St., Philadelphia
Pennsylvania Hospital, Main Entrance Welcome Desk, 800 Spruce St., Philadelphia
Penn Medicine Chester County Hospital, Hospital Parking Garage, 701 E. Marshall St., West Chester, PA
Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St., Lancaster, PA
It should be noted that the Lancaster General Health location has further, specialized instructions for donations. Donations can also be made to Penn Medicine Princeton Health, though Penn asks that individuals interested in donating at that location call 609-252-8710 or email PMPH-Foundation@pennmedicine.upenn.edu to make arrangements.
Temple University Hospital, like other area hospitals, is “facing a shortage of Personal Protective Equipment,” according to a statement, and Temple Health asks that those interested in donating items contact them at covid19@tuhs.temple.edu for more information.
Accepting donations of:
- Masks
- N95 masks
- Gowns - including surgical and isolation
- Gloves – all sizes
- Goggles
- Face shields
- Tyvek coveralls
- Hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes
- Thermometers
How you can donate:
In addition to contacting Temple at covid19@tuhs.temple.edu, those interested in donating items can drop materials off at the front desk at the entrance of Temple University Hospital at Broad and Ontario Streets:
Temple University Hospital, 3401 N. Broad St., Philadelphia
Tower Health is asking for donations of equipment from community members and businesses who have extra of their requested items, and notes online that they are not asking that those interested in donating purchase new items jus to make a contribution.
Accepting donations of:
- Procedural Masks
- Surgical Masks
- N95 Masks
- Goggles
- Latex Free Gloves
- Hand Sanitizer
- Disinfectant Wipes
- Isolation Gowns
How you can donate:
Tower Health has several locations where donations can be dropped off. However, they ask that if you are making a donation, you practice safe social distancing, remain in your vehicle, and pack items in your car’s trunk so that staff can unload it for you. Donation hours at participating locations vary, so be sure to check their website before you go.
Donations can be dropped of at:
Brandywine Hospital, Hospital warehouse, 201 Reeceville Rd., Coatesville, PA
Chestnut Hill Hospital, Hospital front entrance, 8835 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia
Jennersville Hospital, Hospital loading dock, 1015 W. Baltimore Pike, West Grove, PA
Phoenixville Hospital, Hospital curbside front entrance, 140 Nutt Rd., Phoenixville, PA
Pottstown Hospital, Outpatient Pavilion Circle, 1600 E. High St., Pottstown, PA
Reading Hospital, Knitting Mills Parking lot (across from the Wawa), Penn Ave. & Park Rd., Wyomissing, PA
Additionally, those interested in donating at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children (160 E. Erie Ave.) are asked to contact Linda McDonough at 215-427-5340 to coordinate.
Virtua Health is “pursuing multiple tactics to ensure we maintain an ample supply” of PPE, including the acceptance of donations of certain supplies. Virtua asks that any donated items be unopened and unused.
Accepting donations of:
- Surgical masks
- Isolation masks
- N95 respirator masks
- Nitrile gloves (powder free, latex free)
- Disposable isolation gowns
- Goggles (OTG)
- Face shields
How you can donate:
Donations can be dropped off at Virtua Health’s Support Services Center, which will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call 856-355-0955 to coordinate a drop-off first:
Virtua Health Support Services, Front door, 20 W. Stow Rd., Suite 3, Marlton, NJ
Virtua Health’s corporate office will also accept donations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. No call ahead of donating is necessary:
Virtua Health Corporate Office, Drop-off bins in lobby, 303 Lippincott Dr., Marlton, NJ