These items are scarce. Health care workers have begun taking emergency steps to protect themselves, including New Jersey first responders who were told to purchase painters masks as a protective measure, and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, which has reached out to the mining industry for masks. Even the CDC last month issued an advisory that health care workers could use items like bandanas and scarves in place of more appropriate gear as “crisis response” options. And now, the Washington Post reports, the government’s emergency stockpile of medical equipment is running low amid the COVID-19 outbreak.