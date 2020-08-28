Obesity can cause metabolic, immune, and blood clotting abnormalities that could worsen COVID-19 outcomes. But that means a vast part of the population, including people in their prime years, are in a particularly awful bind. Doctors advise them to be extra careful stay home, if possible, and keep their social “bubble” tiny. Being safe, however, may discourage weight-loss activities like walking and going to the gym, while increasing isolation, depression, frustration, and overeating.