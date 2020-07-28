This virus is not going away any time soon. We cannot simply hide in our homes until it’s gone. At some point we have to figure out how to live with COVID in the most responsible way. Simple things like mask wearing, washing hands, and social distancing clearly work well, as many of us have been working in kitchens in a safe and healthy way. It is in our industry’s interest to do this right, taking every conceivable precaution to ensure as safe an experience as possible for our diners and our workers. It’s time our local leadership understood that.