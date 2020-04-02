Fifteen merchants in South Philadelphia’s Italian Market are working with Philadelphia-based Habitat Logistics to offer free delivery at least through Easter, April 12.
In an arrangement announced Thursday with the United Merchants of the South 9th Street Business Association, Habitat will serve about 300,000 people living river to river from Center City through South Philadelphia.
Among the businesses using Habitat are Anastasio Seafood, Anthony’s Chocolate House, Cappuccio’s Meats, Claudio’s, Di Bruno’s, Superior Pasta, and Talluto’s. The full list and details are on the Italian Market’s website; phone orders are accepted.
Philadelphia-based Habitat, which recently expanded its service, also fulfills deliveries for restaurants, including those affiliated with third-party online ordering services such as Grubhub, Zuppler, and Snackpass.
Meanwhile, some merchants at Reading Terminal Market are open — particularly the grocers — and offer delivery and pickup. The market created a spreadsheet to list the merchants and options. Also, more than 30 merchants are listed on the online shopping platform Mercato, which is offering free delivery within 16 miles of the market with the checkout code RTMFREE.