Johnson & Johnson said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine prevented moderate to severe disease in an estimated 72% of U.S. participants in its trial, making it less protective than the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna products now in wide distribution.
Yet because it requires just one shot, the J&J drug would be easier to disseminate and would be a welcome addition to the arsenal against the pandemic, said Paul Offit, a prominent vaccinologist at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
The drug demonstrated an 85% efficacy in preventing severe disease, and its potency appeared to become greater over time. A month after getting the injection, no recipients developed a case of COVID-19 that led to hospitalization or death, the company said.
Offit said it was not immediately clear why the drug seemed less protective than the Pfizer and Moderna products, both of which prevented more than 90% of disease in trials, but he said the results were nevertheless promising. And the company is still studying whether a second dose might boost performance even higher.
“If you can keep people out of the hospital, that is the goal,” said Offit, who was not involved in the study. “Even 72% is also excellent.”
The efficacy numbers for the J&J product were lower in some other countries — just 57% in South Africa, where a coronavirus variant has mutated to the point that it has partly escaped protection from the vaccine. That suggests the world is in a race against time, before the variant becomes firmly established elsewhere.
But 57% remains better than the flu vaccine in many years, Offit said.
“It’s not completely escaping,” he said. “There is still some protection.”
The J&J drug works differently from the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which consist of genetic instructions in the form of RNA, delivered inside millions of tiny spheres made of waxy molecules called lipids.
The J&J vaccine, on the other hand, consists of genetic instructions that are packaged within another type of virus called an adenovirus, which has been modified so it cannot cause disease.
But in all three cases, the end result is the same. The genetic instructions prompt the recipient’s cells to make a harmless fragment of the coronavirus, thereby allowing the immune system to make customized antibodies and other defenses should the person ever become infected with the real virus.