And now, as Philadelphia prepares for the peak of COVID-19 cases — and the waves that could come afterward — advocates and residents worry that Kensington is positioned for devastation from the pandemic. City officials are aiming to get more resources to people in addiction in the neighborhood to help them isolate better. As citywide cases spike to 5,000, they’ve discussed the legalities of a forced quarantine, not necessarily just for Kensington but for people around the city who need to isolate and refuse to do so.